The Future of Chilliwack Soccer – Logo Reveal Event for Tzeachten Chilliwack United (TC United) (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack/Sardis/Teachten – “the future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades” – Timbuk 3.

Some 50 plus parents, coaches and board members for the new TC United crammed crammed the Community Building beside the Tzeachten Sports Turf for the unveiling of the new youth soccer organization.

The new 8 member board headed by Derek Epp with assistance from Darryn Botha, admitted that mistakes and tensions were frayed in the past but everyone is on the same page. To advance Chilliwack youth soccer to the next leve.

The goal is to have anywhere from 1400 to 2000 kids playing soccer and the various levels and on playing fields throughout Chilliwack.

Background:

In a milestone agreement, Chilliwack FC and Tzeachten FC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formally begin the process of merging their two organizations. Tzeachten Chilliwack United (TC United) will officially launch in September 2025, with a shared mission to deliver a stronger, more inclusive soccer experience for youth across the community.

“This merger is about more than combining clubs—it’s about combining strengths,” said Darryn Botha, President of Chilliwack FC.

“By joining forces, we can offer more opportunities, deeper community connections, and a shared vision that reflects the values both clubs have long upheld,” added Derek Epp, President of Tzeachten FC.

Tzeachten Chilliwack United (TCUnited) will officially launch in September 2025, with the shared goal of delivering an even stronger and more inclusive soccer experience for players and families throughout the Chilliwack community.

What Families Can Expect

As part of this transition, both clubs are committed to clear communication, transparency, and ongoing support for players, families, and coaches. A detailed FAQ document addressing key questions about teams, coaches, schedules, and fees will soon be available on both club’s websites.

Families will also be invited to attend upcoming town hall meetings to ask questions, provide input, and hear directly from club leadership.