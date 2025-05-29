Selxwi:chel Arts & Culture Day, Sunday June 8

Abbotsford – On Sunday June 8, Abbotsford’s artistic community is getting back to its cultural roots for Selxwi:chel Arts and Culture Day.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm at Trethewey House Heritage Site in Mill Lake Park, Selxwi:chel Arts and Culture Day is a free family event that offers community members a chance to immerse themselves in Indigenous art, culture, history, and traditions. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to watch local Indigenous artists create their own work and purchase Indigenous-made items directly from the artists.

The event also features performing arts, such as dancing and drumming. Stó꞉lō storyteller Sonny McHalsie (Naxaxalhts’i), a cultural advisor and historian who has been featured in documentaries for CBC, Knowledge Netowrk, APTN, and Omni TV, will be there on the day.

The goal of this event is to bring the community together to showcase Indigenous art, culture, and traditions. This was the dream of the event’s co-creators Tara-Lynn Kozma-Perrin and Tery Kozma, who created Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day in 2016. The event was re-branded in 2024, and since then the event planning committee has become its own BC Society, Selxwi:chel Arts and Culture Events Society.

June 8th, 10am – 4pm at Trethewey House Heritage Site, 2313 Ware Street, Abbotsford.