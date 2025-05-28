Open Fire Burns Except Campfires, Now Prohibited Until October

Fraser Valley – Effective at 12:00 p.m. (noon) PDT on Friday, May 30, 2025, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, with exceptions for Haida Gwaii. This prohibition is being enacted to help reduce human-caused wildfires and for public safety.



Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. This prohibition will be in place until October 31, 2025, or until the order is rescinded.



This prohibition applies to all areas in the Fire Centre that are outside of municipal boundaries. In addition, this prohibition applies to the following types of land within municipal boundaries:

Parks, conservancies and recreation areas (Park Act);

Recreation sites, recreation trails, interpretive forest sites and trail-based recreation areas (Forest and Range Practices Act);

Ecological reserves (Ecological Reserve Act);

Wildlife management areas (Wildlife Act); and

Private managed forest land (Private Managed Forest Land Act).



Specifically, this prohibition refers to the following activities.



“Category 2 open fire” which means an open fire, other than a category 1 campfire, that:

Burns material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, Burns material concurrently in 2 piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, or Burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha.



“Category 3 open fire” which means an open fire that burns:

Material concurrently in 3 or more piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, Material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width, One or more windrows, each not exceeding 200 m in length or 15 m in width, Stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 ha.



Also prohibited are the activities listed below (Wildfire Act, Section 12):

Fireworks; as defined in the Fireworks Act;

Binary Exploding Targets;

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;

Controlled air incinerators

Air curtain burners; and Carbonizers.



This prohibition does not apply to Category 1 (Campfires) that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least 8 litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.