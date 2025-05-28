New Music for BCCMA Nominee, Deroche’s Annika Catharina

Fraser Valley – BCCMA nominee and the pride of Deroche, Annika Catharina, has dropped new music.

“You and Me” is a contemplative 5-track EP that represents Annika’s experiences with love. The songs are like snapshots from unresolved relationships that Annika has brought to life with producers The Renaissance (Dan Botch and Garrett Ward) and songwriters Parker Graye, Zach McPhee, Brettyn Rose, and Amanda Couture.

From the EP’s first four singles (“What if I”, “Bandit”, “Love and Hate”, and “Dishonest”), Annika has earned 1 million digital streams, more than 35 editorial playlist adds across Spotify, Amazon, and Apple, back-to-back #1 singles on SiriusXM Top of the Country Radio, and a semi-finalist slot in the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country Competition. Her two music videos from the EP (“Bandit” and “Love and Hate”) were also picked up in rotation by CMT Australia.

You can see Annika’s performance video from the Top of the Country Competition here.

Through all of this, Annika has emerged as a true breakout Canadian country talent over the past year.

The EP’s title track represents the project’s brand new song, which is about the seemingly impossible task of moving on from the one you love.

You can visit AnnikaCatharina.com for more about Annika and learn more about the EP

“You and Me” EP Spotify Listening Link: https://spti.fi/RZNbTWs