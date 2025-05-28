Changes to BC Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act Forces Abby School Trustee (Now MLA) to Resign

Victoria/Abbotsford – After last falls Provincial Election, Abbotsford School Trustee Korky Neufeld, who became MLA for Abbotsford West, was one of two Provincial trustees who said he would keep both jobs. Obvious howls of double dipping erupted.

The Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act passed third reading on Tuesday May 27 and is expected to receive royal assent this week.

Neufeld will be forced to step away from Abbotsford School Board and that will trigger a by-election. The other is Langley-Aldergrove MLA Misty Van Popta. Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs stepped away shortly after the October vote.

Neufeld initially claimed that by keeping both jobs, he was saving money from the public purse. He calls the new rule an “overreach”.

Board Chair Shiry Wilson is concerned that there will be a cost to taxpayers and the board, who are struggling to balance the books.

The next municipal election is slated for 2026.

From the Provincial website, this is what the bill looks like:

Definition

1 In this Act, “local elected office” means

(a) the office of

(i) a mayor or councillor of a municipality, within the meaning of the Local Government Act,

(ii) an electoral area director of a regional district, within the meaning of the Local Government Act,

(iii) a member of the park board, within the meaning of the Vancouver Charter,

(iv) a school trustee, within the meaning of the School Act, or

(v) a local trust area trustee, within the meaning of the Islands Trust Act, or

(b) any other prescribed elected public office.

Disqualification

2 (1) A person who is a member of the Legislative Assembly is disqualified from holding a local elected office.

(2) For certainty, any holder of a local elected office who is disqualified under subsection (1) is deemed to have resigned that office as of the date of disqualification.

Regulations

3 The Lieutenant Governor in Council may make regulations referred to in section 41 of the Interpretation Act.

Commencement

4 This Act comes into force on the date of Royal Assent.



Explanatory Note

This Bill provides that a person who is a member of the Legislative Assembly is disqualified from holding a local elected office.