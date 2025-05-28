Canada Post Makes “Final Offer” To Striking Workers

Montreal (with files from BIV News/Christopher Reynolds of Canadian Press) – Canada Post is laying out what it calls its final offer to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday (May 28) morning.

The Crown corporation says the contract proposal includes a signing bonus of up to $1,000, better cost of living allowances and an end to compulsory overtime.

Management’s offer of a nearly 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years remains unchanged, as does a plan to hire part-time staff for weekend delivery — a major sticking point in the talks.

The union had been in a strike position starting Friday but opted instead for an overtime ban.

After a month-long strike last fall, Canada Post says ongoing uncertainty has pushed down parcel volumes by 65 per cent from the same time last year.

The organization faces big questions about its business model and its future as letter volumes plunge, with losses topping $4 billion since 2018 and a $1-billion federal loan in January keeping it afloat.