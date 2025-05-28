3rd Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon Surpassed $10,000 Goal to Support Abbotsford/Mission Salvation Army Programs

Abbotsford/Mission – – – The Salvation Army, serving the communities of Abbotsford and Mission, hosted the 3rd Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon & Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 23rd at Cascade Community Church. The luncheon brought together 141 guests to celebrate the practical and compassionate care given to thousands in need – 365 days a year. Bob Singleton, well known as the voice of the Abbotsford Airshow for many years, hosted the event as MC.

The event highlighted messages of hope and resilience. Guest panel – moderated by Dan Comrie – Al Breitkreuz, Program Manager-Centre of Hope, Major Ruth Gillingham and Ian Pollard, Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services. They shared their perspectives on meeting people where they are and how the work of The Salvation Army impacts and transforms lives while sharing the love of Jesus Christ, meeting human needs and being a transforming influence in the communities of our world.

The Hero for Hope award was presented to Jon Armstrong and family whose lives generate hope in others because of their example of overcoming adversity – turning homelessness into wholeness.

“The Salvation Army was raised up for that, championing the hopeless into wellness”, shares Major Ian Gillingham.

The Community Hero for Hope Award –was presented to the Kiwanis Club of Clearbrook who have supported many Salvation Army programs such as Camp Sunrise, Community Christmas Luncheon, the annual Red Kettle Campaign and Pantry34.



Guests enjoyed music by Dean Michael Smith, award winning musician, actor and producer, a robust Silent Auction, and a delicious luncheon prepared by Chef Reg and his team.

A special thank you to the generosity of:

Sponsors: 107.1 Country, The Abbotsford News, Globe Printers, Beem CU-Gulf & Fraser, Woodlawn Funeral Home

Donors & Supporters: Robert Senft-Rise Wealth & Legacy Planning, Davina Graham-Photographer, Ron Hopkins-A/V Services

Luncheon Donors: Lepp’s Bakehouse & Delicatessen, Valley Caterers

Silent Auction Donors: Abbotsford Airshow, Abbotsford Agrifair, Abbotsford Canucks, Abbotsford Downtown Business Association, BC Lions Football Club, Best Western Plus Regency Inn & Conference Centre, Banter Ice Cream, Big Box Outlet Store, Bow & Stern, Cactus Club, DME McDonalds, Dave Radatzke, Fraserway RV, JD Specialty Turkey Farm, Krause Berry Farms, Ledgeview Golf Club, Lully’s, Purdy’s, Strata Wealth Management, Studioture, Tiny Sparks Foundation, The Keg, The Reach Gallery Museum, The Table Bistro, Tourism Abbotsford and the Vancouver Canadians.