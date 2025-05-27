Teen Stabbing in Mission

Mission – An 18-year-old male was arrested in relation to an altercation on Friday night that sent a 17-year-old male to hospital.

Mission RCMP were called to Alder Street near 1st Avenue on Friday May 23 around 9:30 pm, after a reported stabbing involving a group of youth. Police arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from an injury consistent with a sharp-edged weapon. The boy was transported to hospital for treatment of the injury, which was serious but not life-threatening in nature.

The following day, Mission RCMP arrested an 18-year-old male for aggravated assault, in relation to the incident. A search was also conducted of an associated vehicle and residence, with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, as well as the Integrated Forensic Identification Service.

Mission RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the matter, and do not believe that this was a random attack, or that members of the general public are at risk. Investigators are asking for any witnesses or any other youth who were present during the incident whom have not yet spoken with police to contact Mission RCMP as soon as possible. Officers would also like to speak with any residents along Alder Street between 1st Avenue and 7th Avenue, who have CCTV footage from that night. Please call 604-826-7161, file 25-5864.