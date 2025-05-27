Skip to content

Small Plane Crash Near Seabird Island – Cockpit Fire, Pilot Is Okay

Agassiz – On Monday night (approximately 8:18 PM on May 26, 2025), Agassiz RCMP responded to a report of a small plane crash in a farmer’s field on Seabird Island First Nation.

The lone occupant of the plane was able to land in field located between Lougheed Highway and the Fraser River. After exiting the aircraft, the pilot attempted to extinguish a fire that had started in the cockpit, but the fire quickly engulfed the area.

Agassiz Fire Department and Seabird Island Fire Department responded to the scene and worked to contain the fire.

The pilot was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating this incident.

