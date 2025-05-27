Skip to content

Overnight Closures of Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon for Rail Bridge Work

Lytton – Drivers are advised of three overnight closures of Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge to accommodate construction of the new bridge over the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railway.

The closures are necessary to facilitate the placement of girders and concrete panels.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, Thursday, May 29, and Tuesday, June 3, 2025. During the stoppage, Highway 1 will be closed at the junctures with highways 8 and 12, and vehicles will not be allowed through.

Checkpoints will be set up at Lytton and Spences Bridge to provide travellers with information about alternative routes. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will work directly with emergency services to facilitate access through the site during these times.

The Gladwin area and Nicomen River Road will remain accessible to local traffic. All other traffic will be detoured via Highway 12 and Highway 5, with traffic-control guidance provided through portable message boards in Lillooet and Ashcroft.

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should monitor the forecast and visit: www.drivebc.ca

