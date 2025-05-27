Canada Wide Search in Human Trafficking Investigation

Ottawa/Vancouver/Fraser Valley – As part of an ongoing investigation initially announced in March of 2025, the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid further charges against Anthony BADIBANGA-MUKENDI, 27-years-old, following the identification of new victims.

Since the initial media release, investigators have continued to receive information from the public in Ottawa and other cities across Canada, resulting in several new individuals coming forward. As a result, over 50 additional charges have now been laid against the accused.

Ottawa police commend the courage of victims who have come forward and contributed vital information to this investigation. Detectives from the Human Trafficking Unit believe that there may be more individuals who have yet to speak with police.

There is a chance the suspect could be on the West Coast.

#VPDNews: The @OttawaPolice Human Trafficking Unit has laid over 50 charges against Anthony Badibanga-Mukendi, age 27.



Investigators believe he has spent time in other parts of Canada, including Vancouver, and there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.



If you have… https://t.co/9EaqOCIcQR pic.twitter.com/ZobaDIKbOo — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 27, 2025

Since victims may not be aware of their offender’s legal name, and the accused, Mr. BADIBANGA-MUKENDI, is alleged to have used the following aliases:

· Marty

· Anton

· Tony

· Jay

· Tighten Tones

· Tones

The Ottawa Police Service is taking the extra step of publicly releasing his photo. Additionally, investigators have determined that Mr. BADIBANGA-MUKENDI has travelled across Canada and has allegedly been involved in human trafficking for several years. Detectives wish to highlight that in addition to allegations related to Human Trafficking offences, Mr. BADIBANGA-MUKENDI is also alleged to have perpetrated acts of intimate partner violence, fraud and other criminal offences.

The Ottawa Police Service respects victims’ decisions regarding whether to pursue criminal charges and can provide support resources regardless of their choice. We remain committed to ensuring a thorough and compassionate investigative process and to supporting all victims through. Reporting these incidents is crucial in helping investigators identify suspects and track crime trends.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to contact the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5625 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting crimestoppers.ca.

If you or someone you know is caught up in the vicious cycle of human trafficking and needs help, please call police