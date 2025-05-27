UPDATE on Weekend Homicide of 15 Year Old at Larch Park – GoFundMe Set Up For Family

Abbotsford – At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening (May 25) Abbotsford Police Department Patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Larch Park, located in the 2600 block of Beck Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a male youth suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries. Despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders, the youth tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Friends of the victim reached out to FVN to identify him as 15 year old Billy Ledoux. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family. That link is here.,

Two youth suspects have been arrested. Larch Park was closed to the public as a significant police presence remained in the area. Early indications suggest this incident to be targeted and not random.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit launched an investigation and transitioned the case to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Larch Park between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., or who may have dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2025-21680