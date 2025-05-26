Sunday Negotiations Update: Union to Respond to Canada Post

Ottawa – NOTE – Talks are expected to resume this week as the overtime ban continues.Mail delivery will continue. Business organizations continue their concern on how this affects small business across Canada.

From CUPW , The workers union: Union negotiators and the National Executive Board spent the last few days, and nights, reviewing the Employer’s last offers and preparing responses to issues in the offers and issues important to the Union that the Employer failed to acknowledge.

On Sunday, the third day of a nationwide overtime ban, the parties met with Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services just outside of Ottawa. At 9:30 a.m., the Union provided our concepts and details to the mediators, and they presented the positions to Canada Post. Not meeting face-to-face and the mediators moving between the parties is a method used by experienced mediators to remove the opposing personalities and animosity from the interaction.

All of this was done through the standard process in mediation called: the integrative approach. Documents and ideas exchanged during the integrative approach are confidential and cannot be used against that party at any subsequent arbitration or any other legal proceeding. This privacy allows both parties to talk about issues they may not otherwise entertain.

Issues like wages, cost of living allowance, sick days, STDP, workers compensation, compensatory time, relief staff, staffing, contracting out, weekend delivery, and part-time usage were involved.

At 12:50 p.m., the Union was informed that the Employer had left the facility to review the documents and we were told they may respond within a few days. We would hope the Corporation is back to us as soon as possible.

Although talks continue, the nationwide overtime ban remains in effect.