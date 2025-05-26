OPINION – Ongoing Trout Closure on the Fraser River

Fraser Valley – Dean Werk is the President of the Fraser Valley Salmon Society (FVSS) . He notes that ” good runs of salmon stocks are returning and all anglers should have access.”

From the May 25 posting to the Facebook page Fraser Valley Salmon Society:

“A message from Fraser Valley Salmon Society President Dean and thanks to you Dean and other board members who continue working so hard for the recreational anglers now and for the last 40 plus years.

“I received an email after a long long battle both with the Province and FOC (flag of convenience) ever since the Trout Closure was placed on the Fraser River a number of years ago (I think it was 6 years ago). NOTE in fact it was 2018.

I have been beating my head against the Prov and FOC to get this lifted due to NO scientific evidence to show we should not be fishing Trout on the Fraser River….this has been my pet peeve and I was on a mission to have this dropped…..

I represent GOABC (Guide Outfitters Association of BC) at PAAT (Protection and Advocacy) and of course I am the chair of the UFV-SFAC (Student Financial Awards) , Pres of FVSS and sit on many boards of the SFAB process….this has been draining and my GOAL was to get us all a chance to fish the Fraser again to provide the community with the economic stimulus and to enjoy this socially valuable fishery.

We all want to enjoy this amazing area and river, it’s where families come together and have for decades. Fishing is important to our mental health and the Province wants to see opportunity for angling.”