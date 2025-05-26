Heartbreak – Brooks Beat Chiefs in Game Six – First Alberta Team To Win BCHL Fred Page Cup

Chilliwack (BCHL) – After a 6-2 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs in Game 6 of the Fred Page Cup Finals, the Brooks Bandits have won the BCHL championship in their first full season in the league.

The Bandits top line of Parker Lalonde, Nick Peluso and Luke Bibby continued their postseason dominance tonight, combining for four goals and six points in the win. Peluso scored twice, including the eventual game-winning goal late in the first period, while Bibby also scored twice and Lalonde contributed a pair of helpers.

Lalonde’s two assists gave him a league-best 31 playoff points, to go along with his BCHL-high 19 goals in 21 games. As a result, he was named the winner of the Jeff Tambellini Trophy as the playoff’s Most Valuable Player.

“It’s been a long four years for me with a lot of ups and downs,” said Lalonde. “We all came here to do a job at the start of the year. Being with some of these guys for the past two years…it’s unbelievable to do it with this group.”

The Chiefs jumped out to two separate leads in the first period, scoring a power-play marker just 54 seconds in, then regaining the lead for a a second time midway through the frame, but the Bandits battled back each time and took the lead for good on Peluso’s first of the game with 1:03 to play in the opening frame.

“They’re unbelievable players,” said Peluso, who finished just one point back of top spot in the playoff scoring race. “Me and Parker Lalonde have played together since I got here and developed a great chemistry, then Luke Bibby came in around the deadline and fit in just perfectly. We’re a tight group.”

Bandits defencemen Ethan Beyer and Keith McInnis finished the postseason tied for the most points among blueliners with 17 apiece. As team captain, Beyer accepted the Fred Page Cup from BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker before being swarmed by his teammates.

“We worked so hard for this moment,” said Beyer. “We didn’t know what to expect, coming into the BCHL, but we knew this is what we wanted. I’m just so proud of this group.”

Brooks lost their first game of the playoffs to the West Kelowna Warriors before reeling off 10 straight victories, topping West Kelowna in five games, sweeping the Sherwood Park Crusaders in four and defeating the Penticton Vees in six games of the Interior Conference Finals.

“It was a big leap of faith for us to join this league,” said head coach Ryan Papaiouannou. “We needed the competition and we wanted it. It was a fantastic season against some great teams…I’m proud of everybody. Our guys were fantastic throughout the playoffs.”

With the series win, the Bandits become the first ever Alberta-based team to claim the BCHL championship.

From Barry Douglas, VP Chiefs: Feeling really grateful to our Chilliwack Chiefs players and staff for delivering an incredible season on and off the ice. And congratulations to the Brooks Bandits for winning their 1rst Fred Page Cup in the BCHL. And thank you to everyone who supported our organization this season, we wouldn’t have made the Finals without you.

From CHIEFS NATION (CHILLIWACK CHIEFS OFFICIAL FAN PAGE) – Kurt Wilde

What a Season, Chilliwack Chiefs!

It may not have ended with a championship, but this season gave us much to be proud of. From incredible moments on the ice to the amazing atmosphere in the rink, being a Chiefs fan has never felt better.

A huge shoutout to Mrsic our captain for a stand our performance on and off the team, Elfering for constantly making me think of LOTR, Sorace and Geike for always bring the heat, and Brady Milburn for all the goals—you guys were absolute warriors all year long. Your skill, passion, and leadership made this season unforgettable.

Now to mention, for those of you that don’t know… Brady’s mom really does make the best cookies.

To every player who wore the Chiefs jersey—thank you for the memories, the fight, and the entertainment. To the coaches, staff, and volunteers—your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. And to the fans—what a community we’ve got!

Until next season… **Go Chiefs Go!**