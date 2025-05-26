Skip to content

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit Investigating Homicide at Larch Park

Abbotsford – At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening (May 25) Abbotsford Police Department Patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Larch Park, located in the 2600 block of Beck Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a male youth suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries. Despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders, the youth tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Two youth suspects have been arrested. Larch Park is currently closed to the public as a significant police presence remains in the area. Early indications suggest this incident to be targeted and not random.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit has launched an investigation and will be transitioning the case to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). IHIT’s media team will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Larch Park between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., or who may have dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2025-21680

2025 AbbyPD May 25 Homicide Larch Park – Cruiser

