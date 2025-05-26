Abby Canucks Advance to AHL Calder Cup West Conference Final

Skip to content

Loveland Colorado/Abbotsford – For the first time in team history, it’s the deepest playoff run in their history.

The Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles on the American Memorial Day holiday, taking the deciding game 5 with a 5-0 score. The baby Canucks will meet the Texas Stars in the West Conference final. That series starts Thursday May 29. Games 1 and 2 plus 6 and 7 (If necessary) are at the Abbpotsford Centre.

Can’t make it in person? Catch all the action live on AHLTV via FloHockey and follow the team’s Calder Cup journey from anywhere.

More to come.

