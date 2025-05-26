35th Anniversary of the BC Transit GradPASS

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – BC Transit and its local government partners are proud to mark the 35th Anniversary of the popular GradPASS program for graduating high school students.

This program helps to ensure that graduating high school students have a free and safe option for a ride home during this busy season. Schools in nearly 80 communities across British Columbia take part in the program that allows Grade 12 students to ride the bus for free, any two days during the month of June.

To use a GradPASS, students simply scratch off their two chosen travel days, which do not have to be consecutive. When boarding the bus, they present the card along with a valid student ID to the driver.

GradPASS cards are distributed by participating schools in late May. You can find more information about the GradPASS program here.

Launched in Vancouver in 1988 and adopted by Victoria in 1990, GradPASS now reaches over 25,000 students from 189 participating schools across the province.

The cost of this program is covered by local governments and BC Transit. Currently, there are five local government partners that provide year-round free transit for high school students in Kitimat, Whistler, Penticton, Victoria, and Summerland.

For more information on BC Transit schedules, fares and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com and select your local transit system.