Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers Football Club spring camp was free and open to the public on Sunday May 25 at Exhibition Field.

It was also a chance to see Exhibition Field before the great turf replacement as a new playing field will be installed. That means the boys are on the road for the first month of the 2025 BCFC season while the replacement and repair work is done

Admission was free.

Proudly sponsored by **Zone Garage**!

Huskers Spring Camp May 25 2025 FVN

