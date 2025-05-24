Small Fridges Mean Bigger Things With Chilliwack Hospice

Chilliwack (Desmond Devnich) – At Chilliwack Hospice Society, small comforts can make a big difference. Through a generous $1,500 grant from the Chilliwack Foundation in fall 2024, the Society recently purchased and installed new fridges at both its main office on Vedder Road and at Thrifty Boutique, the Society’s social enterprise thrift store. These upgrades are already making a meaningful impact — both for people navigating grief and for the volunteers who give their time so generously.

At Chilliwack Hospice Society, the new fridge enhances the experience of participants in grief support groups by making it easier to prepare and share meals. Whether it’s a pot of soup, a tray of sandwiches, or snacks and refreshments after a support session, food often plays a quiet but powerful role in creating connection and comfort.

“Grief can feel incredibly isolating, but when people gather to cook or share a meal, it becomes easier to talk, to listen, and to simply be together,” said Sue Knott, Executive Director of Chilliwack Hospice Society. “These fridges may seem like a small upgrade, but it has already deepened the sense of community and care we strive to create in every one of our free programs.”

One program already benefiting is the Men’s Cooking Group, held the last Saturday of each month from 5–7:00pm. Open to men who are grieving the death of someone in their lives, this casual, confidential evening of cooking and conversation invites participants to connect with others who are on their own grief journey. Whether you’re an experienced cook or looking to learn new skills, you’re welcome. To join the men’s cooking group or learn more, contact Lucy Fraser, MSW, Director of Programs, at (604) 795-4660 or lucy@chilliwackhospice.org.

The fridge at Thrifty Boutique, located at #101–7955 Evans Road, was purchased specifically for volunteer use. Volunteers play a vital role in the Boutique’s daily operations — from sorting donations and merchandising to assisting shoppers. With a dedicated space to store lunches, beverages, and treats, the new fridge is helping make their time at the store more enjoyable and comfortable.

Chilliwack Hospice Society extends heartfelt thanks to the Distribution Committee of the Chilliwack Foundation for making these purchases possible and for its ongoing support of the Society’s work over the years.