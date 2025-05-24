Elvis WILL Be In The Building For The Must Win, Game 6 Sunday, For The Chiefs

Chilliwack (Barry Douglas) – Game 6 of the BCHL Finals is this Sunday (May 25) at 7PM at the Chilliwack Coliseum. This will be the final time the Chiefs play on home ice this season.

On Friday night in Brooks, Alberta the Bandits opened a 3-0 lead after 2 periods before the Chiefs came storming back to make it 3-2 on goals by Brady Milburn and Dwayne Jean Jr. The Chiefs applied pressure and had some very close chances, but a late empty net goal gave Brooks a 4-2 victory. Chilliwack is now in a must-win situation to force a game 7 back in Alberta Tuesday night.

Sunday’s game will kick off with a pre-game party beginning at 5:45pm outside the main entrance of the Coliseum featuring music, a poster-making station, mini outdoor games and face painting.

Elvis will be back in the building as local artist Steve Elliot will be rock n rolling during the 1st intermission. The King of Rock n Roll may even make a surprise appearance at the pre-game party. The Molson Fan Deck will be a popular spot with $5.99 Pilsner Beers while quantities last and lots of prizes will be handed out courtesy of our friends at Molson Coors Chilliwack. The Barn will have 25% off all Chiefs merchandise

Tickets are on sale. Just click right here to reserve your seats for the biggest game in Chilliwack this season:

https://www.showpass.com/20242025-chilliwack-chiefs-playoffs-tickets/