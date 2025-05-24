City of Abbotsford – 2025 Spring Freshet Update – Low Snow Basin Index

Abbotsford – (City release May 23) – Each spring the City of Abbotsford monitors the levels of the Fraser River during the annual snowmelt season, known as freshet, to assess the flooding risk along the Matsqui Dikes. As of May 15, 2025, the snow basin index for the Lower Fraser is at 61 per cent of normal.

Seasonal weather during the snowmelt season is a critical factor in determining the size of freshet, and whether or not flooding will occur. Intense or prolonged rainfall and extreme temperatures are important factors that can lead to larger freshets.

The City of Abbotsford continues to monitor the river levels, snowmelt and dikes closely and should conditions change, will provide updates to residents as needed.

To minimize the potential for seepage pooling and/or a boil on your property, please avoid the following activities from May to September near the dikes:

the removal of trees or stumps;

deep cultivation of fields; and

digging holes with machines.

Further information is available from the following sources:

Report water pooling on your property or to get information on the freshet season, contact the City of Abbotsford Diking, Drainage and Irrigation Division at 604-853-5485.

View the areas where seepage pools were found during previous freshet seasons, or make an in- person appointment at the Engineering Department at City Hall for a hardcopy.

The BC Government website shares the latest Snow Survey and Water Supply bulletins and current levels at the Mission Bridge (Station 08MH024).