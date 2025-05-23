UPDATE – Both Walkaways from Mission Institution – Have Been Captured

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/Global/CBC/CityNews) – VPD UPDATE – #VPDNews Vancouver Police have located and re-arrested high-risk offender Johnny Lee Walkus in the Downtown Eastside. No other details were released on Friday morning.

#VPDNews Vancouver Police have located and re-arrested high-risk offender Johnny Lee Walkus in the Downtown Eastside. pic.twitter.com/wxAcZuiOw5 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 23, 2025

Vancouver police say they arrested high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley on Thursday not long after he received statutory release from prison.

Hopley was released from Mission Institution Thursday morning, police said, and was directed to reside in a Vancouver halfway house.

“He refused direction of his parole officer and left the halfway house,” Vancouver police said in a statement.

Hopley completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C. and was released in 2018 to a Vancouver halfway house under a 10-year long-term supervision order.

2023 Randall Hopley VPD

While Hopley is now back behind bars after a 10 day search, VPD have another issue.

Vancouver Police are searching for a high-risk offender who failed to return to his halfway house and is now wanted Canada-wide.

Johnny Walkus, 37, obtained statutory release from Mission Institution and was ordered to live at a halfway house in Vancouver. He left shortly before 1:30PM Thursday May 22 for a meeting with his parole officer, but didn’t show up for the meeting and is now wanted Canada-wide.

Walkus is 5’8” and has a heavy build, with short black hair, brown eyes, and the name “Johnny Cash” tattooed on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone who sees Walkus or knows his whereabout is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.