Local Author – “Boom Times in Chilliwack: Memories From the Post-War Years” – About To Be Published

Chilliwack – Merlin Bunt is known as a contributor to the Facebook page, Chilliwack History Perspectives.

He is now in the final preparation phase for his book, “Boom Times in Chilliwack: Memories From the Post-War Years”.

Bunt posted to social media:

Here’s a status update on my book, “Boom Times in Chilliwack: Memories From the Post-War Years”. The book is being published by Harbour Publishing and is scheduled to be released this coming October.

Things are progressing quickly. First off, attached is a draft of the cover of the book, incorporating classic shots of Five Corners / the Paramount Theatre and Dayton’s Pool. The final version may have some tweaks, but this gives you an idea.

The book contains ten chapters (see below), forty-eight stories, and at this point, 133 images.

Steps to be covered in the next three months include final edits, layout, proofreading, indexing, finalization of front and back covers, printing, etc.

Once again, here is a brief review of the book’s ten chapters:

CHAPTER 1: Building to Meet the Boom – With the end of World War II, a new-found sense of energy, prosperity, and optimism took hold in Chilliwack. In step with the growing population, key infrastructure projects were undertaken to meet the city’s needs. This chapter focuses on several standout structures from the boom years that went on to become iconic symbols in the community.

CHAPTER 2: Shifting Gears in Transportation – Subsequent to the conclusion of the war, major changes were underfoot in terms of how people in Chilliwack travelled—locally, regionally, and nationally. From the end of BCER’s 40-year run in 1950 as the main means of travel to and from the coast to the advent of bus travel and the development and opening of Highway 1, the community soon welcomed a shift into a new world of transportation. This chapter profiles several examples of major changes in local transportation infrastructure and patterns.

CHAPTER 3: Landmark Structures – A number of beloved, and in some cases iconic, structures were built around Chilliwack in the boom years—a few still standing today, but most a distant memory. This chapter looks at a small sample of such landmarks and touches on why they resonated with locals.

CHAPTER 4: Housing the Baby Boom – As a large number of veterans returned to the community, coupled with a significant spike in the birth rate, Chilliwack had an immediate and growing need for housing. This chapters examines the history and development of several prominent and popular subdivisions, as well as a couple of fondly remembered multi-unit residential structures.

CHAPTER 5: Entertainment and Recreation – Starting in the late 1940s, Chilliwack’s economy and population started to grow, and along with an uptick of optimism in its citizens, social change was underway in the community. People sought adventure and entertainment—to get out and have fun after weathering the grim war years. Locals had numerous and exciting options, and this chapter profiles several fondly remembered sources of entertainment and recreation from that era.

CHAPTER 6: The Dining-Out Culture – With rising levels of disposable income, more free time, and—thanks to the increasing role of automobiles in society—more mobility, people desired to eat outside the home more often and in a casual context. Fast-food chains, including drive-ins, soon established themselves in the community. Yale Road East and West, coursing through downtown Chilliwack, also served as the Trans-Canada Highway until 1960, delivering a steady stream of travellers often ready to stop for a delicious meal. This chapter profiles favourite eateries that rose to prominence post-war, and touches on Chilliwack’s popular cruising culture.

CHAPTER 7: Notable Community Events – Many noteworthy events transpired in Chilliwack mid-century—some planned, some unexpected and calamitous, and many immensely enjoyable and historic. This chapter examines a sample of these memorable events and their lasting impact on residents.

CHAPTER 8: The Shopping Experience – Retail operations that arose to meet increased consumer demands after the war ranged from the Eaton’s department store near Five Corners to numerous specialty shops. This chapter looks at a representative cross-section of fondly remembered shopping destinations in Chilliwack in the 1950s and 1960s, all of which—except one—are gone today.

CHAPTER 9: School Days – Faced with a burgeoning post-war population, the Chilliwack school district scrambled to catch up. Schools were all-important social institutions where students formed lasting relationships, absorbed fundamental values, and gained life directions. This chapter profiles two of the city’s main secondary schools, a prominent elementary school, and a well-known educator, all of which contributed to the city’s educational fabric in the 1950s and 1960s.

CHAPTER 10: The Sporting Scene – The onset of World War II essentially ended a number of sporting pursuits in Chilliwack, as many athletes were deployed overseas, and local resources were scarce. After the war there was a groundswell of renewed interest in various sports, and many new athletic facilities were constructed. This chapter profiles a sample of popular local sporting venues and events from that period that left lasting and positive memories with locals.