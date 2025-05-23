Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is On The Move – To Saturdays Starting May 24

Chilliwack – Once a Sunday institution, the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is on the move – To Saturdays.

From May 24-October 4 at the NEW LOCATION: Central Community Park, Saturdays 10AM to 2PM.

SAME amazing atmosphere and incredible vendors.

As a certified BCAFM farmers market, they guarantee that everything you find is as local and fresh as it gets. From fruits and vegetables to handcrafted foods, none of our products are mass-produced or resold. Each item is lovingly made by hand, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity.

Their Commitment to Local and Fresh:

Locally Grown: We promise the freshest produce, directly from local farms to your table.

We promise the freshest produce, directly from local farms to your table. Handmade Goodness: Every food item is crafted by local hands, never mass-produced.

Every food item is crafted by local hands, never mass-produced. Community Focused: Every penny we raise goes back into the community, supporting local initiatives and food security.

Applications for vendors and food trucks are now OPEN! Do not miss your chance to be part of this amazing weekly event.

Visit www.chilliwackmarket.com to apply!

From their media release: What to Expect in 2025 Season

Starting May 24th, the market will take place every Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM in the new location. The move to Central Community Park allows for a more spacious layout, with additional vendor spots and a better flow for customers. The 2025 season will feature themed events, live local music, and food demonstrations to enhance the market experience. The DCCM will also be offering more kid-friendly activities, turning a trip to the market into a weekly event that everyone in the family looks forward to.

Supporting Local Food, Art, and Community

Since its establishment in 2021, the DCCM has prioritized food security. With support from community partners and the provincial government, over $100,000 worth of fresh, locally sourced food has reached individuals through the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program. The coupons, which function as cash at the market, give recipients autonomy over their purchases and eliminate barriers to accessing nutritious food. This year’s market will offer even more opportunities for people to connect with local growers and makers, while supporting a thriving local economy.

Join Us in 2025

The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is open every Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM at Central Community Park, from May 24-October 4.Vendors can apply via www.chilliwackmarket.com

About the Downtown Chilliwack Market Society:

The Downtown Chilliwack Market Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local food security, sustainability, and community engagement in the downtown core.