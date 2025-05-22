Skip to content

Valley Huskers Children of the Corn Golf Tournament at Cheam Mountain Golf Course – July 5

Home
Sports
Valley Huskers Children of the Corn Golf Tournament at Cheam Mountain Golf Course – July 5

Chilliwack – Join The Valley Huskers Football Club for the Children of the Corn Golf Tournament at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 5.

Tee Times start at 9 AM

$75 per player or $300 per Foursome

Hole Sponsorships: $300 for a single hole or $550 to include a Foursome!

Enjoy delicious burgers and fries while supporting a great cause for the Valley Huskers! This is your chance to enjoy a fantastic day of golf while making a difference!

Reserve your spot now and let’s make this tournament unforgettable.

Check the link: https://docs.google.com/…/1OrMj…/viewform…

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts