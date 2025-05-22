Period Poverty – United Way BC’s Period Promise Campaign for Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – The uncomfortable topic.

New data from United Way BC has revealed the increasingly significant gap in the province when it comes to menstrual equity, but a dollar-for-dollar match will help Period Promise reach more people in need.

The 2025 needs assessment revealed that more than 14 million menstrual products will be required by people who can’t afford them this year across B.C. In light of this, Pacific Blue Cross has stepped up to recognize the critical need and has generously agreed to match all monetary donations to our 2025 Period Promise campaign, up to a maximum of $25,000. This allows donors to double their investment in our efforts to provide period products to those who need them, and specifically increase access to products in rural communities and marginalized populations.

Running from May 1 – 31, 2025, this year’s Period Promise collection campaign, presented by Pacific Blue Cross in partnership with CUPE Local 1816, makes it easier for people who menstruate to get through their periods with dignity British Columbians can help by:

Volunteer to help us get period products to those in need.

Participating in their organization’s Period Promise campaign. (In the Fraser Valley, there is Project AIM).

Make a monetary donation.

Organizing a Period Promise campaign to collect menstrual products in your community, school, workplace, or union; register your team here.