Emterra Providing Curbside Collection in Mission Starting July 1

Mission – Starting July 1, you’ll notice new Emterra trucks picking up your curbside collection. While the trucks may look different,

City of Mission pick-up schedule and service remain the same.



“The City of Mission is hard at work modernizing our solid waste collection system for the years to come,” says Mayor Paul Horn. “We welcome Emterra to Mission and look forward to a successful relationship moving forward. We’re committed to a smooth transition with no interruptions in service and thank GFL Environmental for their years of dedication to our community.”



Learn more: https://ow.ly/ja8U50VXiuZ