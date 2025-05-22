Bard in the Valley Presents The Merry Wives of Windsor – Opening June 26 at Township 7 Winery

Langley – Bard in the Valley (BIV) opens its 2025 Summer Production on Thursday, June 26th with Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Dylan Coulter.

Merry Wives will be performed at Township 7 Winery from June 26th to July 13th and at the Douglas Park Spirit Stage from July 18-27th. With its cozy intimate environment, BIV brings the audience close to the performers. Tickets for the Township 7 Winery dates are $35 and available online. Tickets for the Douglas Park stage are free by donation and reservable with an option to pay for assigned seating, a padded seat and drink ticket for only $20. Walk-ups for both venues are welcome if space is available so pre-purchasing or reserving your spot is highly recommended.

Performances:

Township 7 Performances: June 26, 27, 28 and 29th plus July 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13th

Douglas Park: July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27th

All shows are at 7:00pm with the gates opening at 6:00pm. Tickets are available at: https://bardinthevalley.com/tickets. A bar and concession will be provided.