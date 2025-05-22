2025 Abbotsford Canada Day Celebrations Return with Expanded Activities

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is once again gearing up for a full day of community-focused Canada Day celebrations, at Abbotsford Exhibition Park on July 1. Produced in partnership with Tourism Abbotsford, this year’s event features a new site layout and expanded activities designed to bring the community together for a day full of fun and festivities.

The celebration kicks off with the annual parade down South Fraser Way starting at 11 a.m. with a “Lights, Camera, Canada Day!” theme. Participants and spectators alike are encouraged to join in the fun by bringing their favourite movie moments to life with props and costumes.

Following the parade, the festivities continue at Exhibition Park with a free family-friendly festival. Attendees can enjoy a wide range of interactive activities like hayrides, mini golf, the slide and sand zone, sports zone, sensory-friendly spaces and more.

New and expanded activities for this year include:

A S.T.E.M zone featuring exhibits and activities from the Abbotsford International Airshow, Gearbots, HR MacMillan Space Centre and a hands-on building zone;

Wheelchair sports;

An expanded AgriZone; and,

A handmade and homegrown marketplace showcasing local artisans and producers.

Live entertainment will take place throughout the day, along with a community showcase, a variety of food trucks, performances by local groups, and the always-popular Dogwood Pacesetters dog show.

The celebrations will conclude with a fireworks finale at dusk, weather permitting, sponsored by Fraser Valley Automall. This year, the fireworks will launch from a new location within the ball diamonds, so bring your own blankets and chairs to the adjacent field for the best viewing experience.

With increased pedestrian access points on the east and west sides of the park, shaded areas to cool off, and high-energy engaging activities all day long, this event promises to be a fun way to celebrate our community and Canada’s 158th birthday. The event is made possible in part thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.

Applications are now being accepted for parade entries and community showcase booths. Interested organizations and individuals can apply for these activities and find more event details at www.abbotsford.ca/canadaday. This webpage will also have a complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map, entertainment schedule and more information as July 1 approaches.