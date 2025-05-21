Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack Vedder Searching for a New Home – Saturday May 31 Fundraiser

Chilliwack – In a long weekend post to social media, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder mentioned that they were on the hunt for a new home.

In 2021, Chilliwack Legion Branch 4 faded Into history after 95 Years. It merged with Branch 280 and became Chilliwack-Vedder Branch 295.

The old building would evolve into Just Peachy Sugaring Salon.

Now yet another challenge that puts the Legion on the move, again. It’s time to leave the Vedder Road location (near Garrison).

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder President Bill Hidgen posted to social media:

Greetings Legion Members & Friends. Legion Br 295 Chilliwack Vedder is still actively searching for a NEW HOME, please help! Real Estate market is volatile so quick action is needed! Keep your eyes and ears open for a property that comes up for sale or if you hear of a business closing that could lead to a prospect. We’re looking for: Around 5000 sq ft., could be one or two storey, or an empty lot with potential. Need adequate on site parking. Open to options. Ask around about local businesses about what plans are. Mention our situation to local politicians, Real Estate agents, other organizations. “Don’t wait for the next time you drop by the Legion to let us know! Email the Branch AT rclbr295news@shaw.ca INCLUDE your name and phone number/email, the address of the location and if there’s a realtor sign and phone number. The current location is under new ownership. We’ve looked at the lumber yard, Cdn Tire etc. Many locations are for Lease or not suitable for various or unsustainable reasons. We’re still open to checking on locations again, and will take into consideration. Thank you!

Western Day is coming up. Mark your calendars for Saturday May 31 for this out door event. ALL PROCEEDS GO TO THE BUILDING FUND. Poster is below.