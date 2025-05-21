Clark Elected for Third Term as President of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association

Chilliwack – Reid Clark has been elected for a third term as President of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association.

Chilliwack has always been a lightning rod for controversy including Pride Rights and with the current budget talks, paying the bills while ensuring the school district continues to serve students and parents alike.

From his Facebook statement: “I’m incredibly honoured and humbled to have been elected for a third term as President of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association.

Serving in this role continues to be one of the greatest privileges of my life. I’ve seen firsthand the strength, care, and determination that teachers in this district bring to their work every day—especially in the face of growing challenges. Together, we work to stand up for one another, defend our profession, and continue to fight for a stronger, more equitable public education system.

None of this work happens without sacrifice—and I want to take a moment to especially thank Michelle E. Barwig who is always my biggest supporter and rock through the turbulent times. The long days, late nights, weekends, and constant juggling are not unnoticed, and I’m deeply grateful for the love and understanding that makes this commitment possible.

There’s still much to do, but I remain hopeful because I know we are in this together. Let’s keep moving forward—with clarity, compassion, and courage.”