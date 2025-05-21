Chilliwack RCMP Continued Plea for Information – Patricia Flynn Missing Since 1982

Chilliwack – The family is longing for closure.

The Chilliwack RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to identify family members of Patricia Flynn who went missing from her home in Yarrow, BC in March of 1982.

On March 24, 1982, Patricia was last seen running into the forest from her family residence in Yarrow, BC. She was dressed in only a nightgown and slippers. An immediate search of the area was initiated and continued for several days with no success. Eventually, the search was called off.

In 1982 it wasn’t standard practice to obtain DNA samples for missing persons as this technology was only in its infancy so no DNA was ever obtained from Patricia or her parents. Police now collect known DNA samples of the missing subject or familial DNA when no subject samples exist. Patricia had no brothers, sisters, or children and both of her parents died within two years of her disappearance. Notes made by investigators indicated the Flynn’s had family back East; however, it is unclear where exactly that may be.

We are requesting that any relatives that may share familial DNA with Patricia Flynn to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, says Chilliwack RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Teresa Parsons. Obtaining familial DNA would enable investigators to compare it with unidentified persons in Canada and internationally, which may be key to advancing the investigation into Patricia’s Flynn’s disappearance.

File # 1982-4030