4th Annual Robert Bateman Open Golf Tournament at Ledgeview Golf Course – June 16

Abbotsford – The 4th annual Robert Bateman Open Golf Tournament at Ledgeview Golf Course is June 16.

This tournament is a fundraising event for the Golf Academy students to help with travel expenses, training equipment updates etc. The tournament will bring together golf enthusiasts and supporters of the Golf Academy for a day of friendly competition and fundraising. The tournament will be a 3 pm shotgun start on Monday, June 16th, 2025, followed by a catered banquet at the course. Teams of 4 will compete in a scramble in either the open division or, if the team is made up of Abby School employees, then they would compete for the Abby Schools championship and bragging rights among the school district. This is a 19+ event. Carts are included with each registration, as is live electronic scoring, swag and the banquet dinner to follow.

The team entry fee is $680.00, you can register and pay at the link provided.

If you have any questions, please email: clarke.wismer@abbyschools.ca