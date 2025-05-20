Chilliwack – Dr. Boris Konovalov gave a wonderful performance of the Schumann Piano Concerto with the CMO Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra, this spring. He will be performing a lovely program on Saturday May 24 at 3:30pm at the Salvation Army Church.
Dr. Boris Konovalov Performs Mozart, Beethoven at Salvation Army Chilliwack Community Church Saturday May 24 (VIDEO)
Chilliwack – Dr. Boris Konovalov gave a wonderful performance of the Schumann Piano Concerto with the CMO Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra, this spring. He will be