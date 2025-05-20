UPDATE with PHOTO – AbbyPD Warns of New Scam – Driver Shows Up To Collect Your “Compromised Credit Card”

Abbotsford – MAY 20 UPDATE – Last week, AbbyPD issued a public warning regarding a new credit card scam targeting residents in Abbotsford.



Several individuals have reported receiving phone calls from someone posing as a representative of their credit card company, claiming their card has been compromised. The caller instructs the victim to cut up their card—leaving the chip intact—and shortly afterward, a driver is dispatched to collect the pieces. The chip is then reused to carry out unauthorized transactions.



AbbyPD is now seeking the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be connected to this scam, in which a local Abbotsford resident was defrauded.



If you recognize the individual or have any information, please contact AbbyPD and reference file number 25-16685

2025 SCAM abbyPD May – Suspect

ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police are alerting the public about a new credit card scam in Abbotsford.

Remember, banks do not send drivers to collect compromised cards. Never share personal information with unknown callers. If you suspect a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be your bank or credit card company, hang up and call the number on the back of your card to verify your receiving a legitimate call.