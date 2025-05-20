Skip to content

AbbyPD Long Weekend Included Dealing With 20 Domestic Disputes

Abbotsford – Between Friday at 5 PM and Tuesday at 6 AM, Abbotsford Police Department frontline teams managed 392 police files, responding to a wide range of incidents. These included:

20 domestic disputes
6 missing person reports
15 assaults

Numerous calls related to mental health, fraud, suspicious vehicles, agency assists, and traffic concerns.

Officers also dealt with 9 impaired drivers, conducted compliance checks at licensed liquor establishments, and carried out multiple curfew checks on individuals released on bail—ensuring continued public safety.

On Monday evening, two individuals attempted to shoplift from a department store. When confronted by security, the suspects brandished a knife before both fleeing the scene. Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers quickly located and arrested both men. They are now in custody, awaiting court appearances.

The weekend concluded with 7 individuals in the cell block, pending their court appearances or transport by the Sheriff’s to Surrey Pretrial.

2025 AbbyPD May Long Weekend

