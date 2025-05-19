RAW Sports July Youth Football Camps in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – RAW Sports provides top-class football training camps for youth in Western Canada, with a focus on safe, cutting-edge football techniques. Both the Abbotsford Falcons and the Chilliwack Giants are involved.
From RAW social media:
2025 RAW Fraser Valley Summer Camp
Football success isn’t just about talent — it’s built in the offseason.
The One Week Camp in Fraser Valley helps athletes sharpen skills, build habits, and enter training camp confident and prepared.
Position-Specific Training v Shells Format (Controlled Contact)
V 1-on-1s & Competitive Drills v Team Periods & Installs v Film Review (HUDL Access)
Camp Details
Townsend Park – 45130 Wolfe Rd,Chilliwack
July 7-11, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 3:30
PM Daily
• 30+ Hours of On-Field Development
All Sessions Filmed & Uploaded to HUDL
Age Divisions
Atoms (8-9)
Peewees (10-12)
Bantams (13-14)
High School (15-18)
Each group follows a tailored curriculum.
Spots Are Limited – Register Now
Register at: www.rawsports.ca