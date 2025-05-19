RAW Sports July Youth Football Camps in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – RAW Sports provides top-class football training camps for youth in Western Canada, with a focus on safe, cutting-edge football techniques. Both the Abbotsford Falcons and the Chilliwack Giants are involved.

From RAW social media:

2025 RAW Fraser Valley Summer Camp

Football success isn’t just about talent — it’s built in the offseason.

The One Week Camp in Fraser Valley helps athletes sharpen skills, build habits, and enter training camp confident and prepared.



Position-Specific Training v Shells Format (Controlled Contact)

V 1-on-1s & Competitive Drills v Team Periods & Installs v Film Review (HUDL Access)



Camp Details



Townsend Park – 45130 Wolfe Rd,Chilliwack

July 7-11, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 3:30

PM Daily

• 30+ Hours of On-Field Development

All Sessions Filmed & Uploaded to HUDL



Age Divisions

Atoms (8-9)

Peewees (10-12)

Bantams (13-14)

High School (15-18)

Each group follows a tailored curriculum.

Spots Are Limited – Register Now



Register at: www.rawsports.ca