OPINION – Proposed 5-Storey Apartment Building Could Bring 46 New Homes to Chilliwack’s Margaret Avenue

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – A new low-rise apartment building is one step closer to becoming reality in downtown Chilliwack, with a development proposal going before City Council on May 20, 2025. If approved, the project will move on to a public hearing scheduled for June 3.

What’s Being Proposed

The application, submitted by M60 Developments and designed by Precision Building Design, proposes a 5-storey residential building at 46170, 46182, 46186, and 46190 Margaret Avenue. The development would include:

A ground-level parkade with four residential storeys above

A total of 46 apartment units (24 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms)

(24 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms) 60 off-street parking spaces , including 9 for visitors

, including 9 for visitors 46 bicycle parking stalls

Over 4,300 square feet of common amenity space , including indoor and outdoor areas

, including indoor and outdoor areas Landscaping improvements, including 29 new trees

This development is part of a broader shift toward higher density housing downtown, aligning with Chilliwack’s growth strategy and long-term land use vision.

What Approvals Are Required

To proceed, the project requires:

An amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP) to change the land use designation from Residential 1 – Downtown Single Family to Residential 3 – Low Rise Apartment

to change the land use designation from Residential 1 – Downtown Single Family to Residential 3 – Low Rise Apartment Rezoning two of the four lots (46186 and 46190 Margaret) from R2 (Urban Residential Transition) to R5 (Low Rise Apartment)

two of the four lots (46186 and 46190 Margaret) from R2 (Urban Residential Transition) to R5 (Low Rise Apartment) A Development Permit for form and character, due to its location in Development Permit Area No. 6 (Infill)

for form and character, due to its location in Development Permit Area No. 6 (Infill) A Development Variance Permit to allow: Direct access from the rear lane to parking stalls (bypassing the usual driveway aisle requirement) Elimination of the usual 2m landscaping buffer along the lane Allowance for storage lockers to be located in units or small rooms on each floor rather than in a centralized facility Reduced separation between some residential windows and the common amenity areas

to allow:

City staff have recommended approval, noting that the project supports urban infill, offers attractive design, and meets or exceeds key bylaw requirements.

In Context

The site is located just steps away from District 1881, one of downtown’s flagship revitalization projects, and within walking distance of Ruth & Naomi’s Mission, a vital provider of supportive and affordable housing. This pocket of Chilliwack has seen a steady wave of redevelopment, and this proposal would continue that trend—transforming currently vacant, fenced-off lots into new housing supply.

The surrounding neighbourhood already contains a mix of commercial, low-rise apartments, and transitional housing, making the proposal consistent with the area’s emerging urban character.

What’s Next?

If Council grants first and second reading on May 20, the public will have a chance to weigh in during a public hearing scheduled for June 3, 2025. If the rezoning and OCP amendment are adopted following that hearing, construction could begin shortly afterward.

M60 Developments has stated they intend to move quickly once permits are in place, noting ongoing efforts to keep the site clean and secure while it remains vacant.