Local Business Profile – Abbotsford’s Enviro-Corp Recycling – Specializing in Glass Products (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Enviro-Corp Recycling, a division of United Concrete and Gravel, which has been operating since 1977. They recycle glass into useful, sustainable products and are working toward recycling all the glass collected across the province.

They currently produce four product streams from recycled glass and are preparing to launch a fifth, which is undergoing long-term testing. You can learn more about all of our products on our website, but we’re especially excited to highlight our newest innovation: Enviro-Rock.

Their Abbotsford facility is where all the glass from the Lower Mainland is collected and sorted. From there, we recycle a large portion into new bottles, and the remaining material is sent to their Quesnel facility to be transformed into new products like Enviro-Rock.

The SkyTrain expansion — which is currently one of B.C.’s largest infrastructure projects — is happening in Surrey and Langley, and will be using our material starting this week. We see this as a story with direct ties to your coverage area, and one that reflects innovation in local recycling and construction. And again, we believe this a feel good story for Canadians making and using Canadian made products, especially given the political climate.

Enviro-Rock is made from the glass powder and dust generated in our recycling process. We just received approval yesterday afternoon to use it on portions of the SkyTrain expansion, with shipments starting Tuesday. It was also recently installed as the sub-base material for a major soccer field project with the City of Vancouver.

Why Enviro-Rock?

Eco-Friendly Composition:

Made from 100% recycled glass, Enviro-Rock diverts waste from landfills while providing excellent thermal insulation (R-2.5 per inch) and fire resistance—key features for long-lasting infrastructure.

Lightweight Efficiency:

Weighing just 200 kg per cubic meter—about 10% the weight of compacted gravel—Enviro-Rock cuts transportation costs, reduces structural load, and allows for quicker, easier installation with less labor.

Weather Resilience:

Its free-draining properties help prevent frost heave, which is especially beneficial in Metro Vancouver’s changing climate. Plus, since it’s made of glass, it’s inert (no chemical leaching) and stable across extreme temperatures, from -200°C to 500°C.

Recent Projects and More Info:

