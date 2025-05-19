Chiefs Gearing Up for Game 3 of Fred Page Cup vs Brooks, Tuesday Night at the Coliseum

Chilliwack (Barry Douglas) – The Chilliwack Chiefs began the battle for the Fred Page Cup over the weekend in Brooks, Alberta and came away with a 4-3 victory on Saturday to even the best of 7 series at 1 game apiece. The BCHL Finals resume Tuesday night at the Chilliwack Coliseum, with the pivotal game 3 starting at 7pm presented by Escape Trailer. Carl’s Jr will also be in the house as our community partner for this game. This will be the biggest home game since 2018 for your hometown Chiefs as they try to continue the path to winning the BCHL Championship for the 1st time since 2002 ! Tuesday will also be an opportunity for the community to recognize some very special guests prior to the game.

Chiefs Alumni & Former Captain Abram Wiebe will be in the building to drop the puck and sign autographs during the first intermission. Abram was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022. Free collectible Abram Wiebe cards will be available at the autograph table.

Chiefs also honored to welcome Lily Coursol, along with her grandmother Brenda Britnell to help kick off the night in true Chiefs spirit. Lily is the 6-year-old girl who was lost in the thick forest in the Chilliwack River Valley for 24 hours back on May 1st.

As well:

Michelle Hamel will singing the Anthem

Dogwood Monarch Lions Club, Agassiz Harrison Lions Club, and the Chilliwack Lions Club Lions are back with their popular Outhouse Race.

Captain’s Tattoo will be on the concourse offering flash tattoos.

