BREAKING – Canada Post Receives Strike Notice from Workers – Job Action To Start on Friday May 23

Ottawa (CNW/Canadian Press/CBC) – On Monday May 19, Canada Post has received strike notices from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), for both Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. The notices indicate that CUPW intends to begin strike activity on Friday, May 23 at 12:00 am local time.

Operations continue as usual at this time.

As of posting, CUPW had yet to release a statement.

From Canada Post:

Labour disruption would have lasting impact

A labour disruption would affect the millions of Canadians and businesses who rely on the postal service, and deepen the company’s already serious financial situation. It is critical that both parties focus their energies on resolving issues to reach negotiated agreements.

In the event CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering in unaffected areas while working to reach negotiated agreements. Canada Post will work to minimize service disruptions, but customers may experience delays.

In the event of a national labour disruption, mail and parcels will not be delivered and no new items will be accepted until the disruption is over. All mail and parcels in our network will be secured and delivered as quickly as possible once operations resume.

Postal system must change to compete in today’s delivery market

The potential for another strike comes at a critical moment for the postal system. Since 2018, the Corporation has recorded more than $3 billion in losses before tax, and it will post another significant loss for 2024. In early 2025, the Government of Canada announced repayable funding of up to $1.034 billion for Canada Post to prevent insolvency.

Negotiations update

Canada Post remains committed to reaching collective agreements focused on protecting and enhancing the wages and benefits that are important to our people while reflecting the Corporation’s current realities.

Delivery of socio-economic cheques and live animals will continue during a disruption

Socio-economic cheques (SECs) for the month of May will be delivered prior to the possibility of any strike activity commencing. Canadians will receive their cheques the same way they normally receive their mail.

Canada Post and CUPW have agreed to continue the delivery of socio-economic cheques during any upcoming labour disruption, for eligible and participating government organizations. The agreement ensures government financial assistance delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians who rely on it. Details about SECs for June will be shared shortly.

It is also the season for shipping live animals. A process is in place to ensure these deliveries continue during a labour disruption, however, no new shipment will be accepted in affected areas.

Stay up to date

Visit canadapost.ca/negotiations for the latest information on negotiations and a list of affected locations in the event of labour disruptions.