2025 Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow – August 16 (Hanger Party & Dance) & 17 (Flight Fest)

Chilliwack – One of the last free airshows in North America is gearing up for August.

Get your tickets NOW to the 2025 Chilliwack Flight Fest Hangar Party & Twilight Airshow this August 16th. Tickets available online now at. https://www.eventbrite.com/…/chilliwack-flight-fest…

Join the party at Firkus Aircraft Inc for an evening filled with aviation excitement! The Hangar Party kicks off the festivities, offering a chance to mingle with fellow aviation enthusiasts and pilots. As the sun sets, prepare for the Twilight Show where skilled pilots will dazzle you with thrilling aerobatics against the twilight sky. Don’t miss out on this unique event that combines socializing, aviation, and a spectacular show!

More information to come.

