Hope Secures Two More Years of FireSmart Funding

Hope – – The District of Hope announce that its FireSmart program has secured an additional two years of funding, with $200,000 allocated annually through 2027. The funding is provided by the Province of British Columbia through the Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) under the Ministry of Forests and administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM). The FireSmart Community Funding and Supports program provides funding to local governments and First Nations in BC to increase community resiliency by undertaking community-based FireSmart planning and activities that reduce the community’s risk from wildfire.



For more information on the FireSmart Hope program or to learn how you can get involved, please visit https://www.hope.ca/p/firesmart, or contact the Hope Fire Department.