Canadian Foodgrains Bank Executive Director Andy Harrington (Ryder Lake) Awarded Honorary Doctoral Degree by Crandall University

Ryder Lake (Crandall University.) – Ryder Lake’s Andy Harrington, executive director of Canadian Foodgrains Bank, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity (D.D.) degree by Crandall University.

This prestigious recognition was presented during the university’s spring convocation ceremony on Friday, May 9 in Moncton, New Brunswick, and celebrates Harrington’s exceptional contributions to Foodgrains Bank and international development, as well as his long career of transformative leadership in ministries for youth and young adults – both in Canada and abroad.

The honorary doctorate was presented by Dr. Bruce Fawcett, president and vice chancellor of Crandall University, who praised Harrington for his ministry leadership, service, and commitment to putting his Christian faith in action.

“We consider you a model and an example for how to live your Christian life with concern and compassion for those who live throughout the world,” Fawcett told Harrington, acknowledging more than 35 years of leadership experience Harrington holds in the not-for-profit sector.

In the early years of his career, Harrington worked with Youth Unlimited in Canada and around the world, overseeing international relief projects to support families affected by the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, and working with refugee communities living through conflict in Bosnia and Croatia.

Prior to joining the Foodgrains Bank in late 2020, he served as chief executive officer of the Wellspring Foundation, an international humanitarian and development organization that works to increase access to education for communities in central and eastern Africa.

Harrington holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and modern studies from Coventry University in England, and a master’s degree in missiology from Sheffield University-Cliff College.

He sits on the board of the Humanitarian Coalition as part of his work with Foodgrains Bank, and outside of that, also sits on the Council of Reference for Foundation for the Nations—Youth for Christ.

“So much of Andy’s professional experience has been focused on bringing hope and justice to vulnerable groups,” says Dr. Jon Ohlhauser, Crandall University provost and vice president for academic affairs. “I know we desire our graduates to understand the potential they have to be agents of hope and justice in the world, so it is very fitting to recognize Andy’s service and have him speak into this desire as our convocation speaker.”

During his convocation speech, Harrington encouraged the room full of master’s graduates to walk into their futures holding close the values of care, justice, and commitment to building a better world for tomorrow.

“The greatest danger of injustice isn’t just its presence – it’s the ability to become blind to it,” Harrington remarked.

“Caring for people is one of the bravest things you can do. It’s not a soft skill. It’s a revolutionary one, and it changes lives. If you allow it to, it will change yours as well.”

An honorary doctorate degree is presented to individuals who exemplify Crandall University’s Christian identity and mission by demonstrating mastery of their chosen vocational domain through significant life accomplishment. It is one of the highest honours a university can give.

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2023-24 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $68.3 million of assistance for 974,683 people in 35 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.