Good Neighbours Lhewá:mel Project Now Open at Peach Park by Vedder Trail (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Good Neighbours Lhewá:mel Project, led by Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe and in partnership with Tourism Ch’illiwack, City of Chilliwack and Stó:lō Service Agency, marks a significant milestone in community-led reconciliation with the unveiling of two meaningful initiatives at Peach Park: the Gathering Place and the Welcome Portal. These spaces are designed to honour Indigenous knowledge, encourage shared stewardship, and create a welcoming environment where all community members can connect with the land and each other.

“Rooted in the Sí:yá:ya Yóyes (Friends Working Together) Plan by Tourism Ch’illiwack, this initiative is a tangible step toward building relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. The Gathering Place offers a space for learning, storytelling, and cultural exchange, while the Welcome Portal serves as an invitation to appreciate the land’s history and significance,” commented Brian Minter, Chair of Tourism Ch’illiwack.

“This is a shared home, not just a public space,” says Chief David Jimmie, Chief and CEO of Squiala First Nation, President of the Stó:lō Nation Chiefs Council and President of Ts’elxweyéqw Tribe Management Limited. “By bringing Indigenous values and perspectives into the heart of our community, we are building something long-lasting—an opportunity to learn, reflect, and move forward together in a good way.“

The Good Neighbours Lhewá:mel Project is guided by Indigenous ways of knowing, emphasizing the personhood of non-human beings and the responsibility to care for the land as a living entity. Through interactive storytelling, immersive design, and a commitment to long-term stewardship, the project reinforces a collective duty to protect and celebrate S’ólh Téméxw (our sacred land).

Chief David Jimmie states, “Reconciliation is about action, not just words. The Welcome Portal and Gathering Place embody this commitment, ensuring that Indigenous perspectives are not only acknowledged but embedded into how we care for this land. This is just the beginning of a long-term vision for shared responsibility.“

This launch represents a key step in a broader journey of community engagement, education, and appreciation for the land and its stories. It demonstrates a deep respect for Indigenous teachings while fostering curiosity, stewardship, and connection among all who visit.

The project funding was provided by PacifiCan, the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians.

Members of the public are invited to explore Peach Park, experience these new spaces, and take part in this evolving journey toward reconciliation and shared stewardship. An opening ceremony will be held at a later date.

For more information about the Good Neighbours Lhewá:mel Project, visit:

www.tourismchilliwack.com/good-neighbours-project/