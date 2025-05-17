Skip to content

Fake Pills are Increasing in BC, So Is The Danger

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Toward the Heart: A Project of BC’s Provincial Harm Reduction Program aer part of the province wide alert system for the public, and in particular, for addicts, when monitoring the illicit drug supply.

Over the past few months, overdose alerts pertaining to fake pills are increased, to the point when the group has taken to social media with an information poster.

In 2024, 1 in 4 pills checked in BC had unexpected ingredients including fentanyl and benzodiazepines, which can increase the risk of drug poisoning/overdose.

Below is the new infographic for more info on staying safe: https://ow.ly/9mKU50VU1jJ

