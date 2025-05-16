With Long Weekend Approaching – Reminder – 95% of BC Search and Rescues Involve Locals

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – As British Columbians prepare for the Victoria Day long weekend, the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) reminds everyone that most search and rescue (SAR) calls involve local residents — not just travelers or tourists.

Between 2022 and 2024, 95% of search and rescue cases in BC involved people enjoying the outdoors close to home — including residents and nearby visitors. While familiar trails and parks can seem safe, SAR teams are most often called out for injuries (the leading cause), followed by lost or disoriented individuals, and those misjudging their skills or the terrain.

The #1 reason for search and rescue in BC is injury — particularly to the lower body — caused by slips, trips, and falls. It’s a reminder that even common activities on familiar terrain can quickly turn serious without proper preparation.

Who’s Being Rescued?

(20–29 years old: ~30% of SAR subjects)

Residents exploring nearby trails

Local visitors staying within their region

British Columbians just outside their home area

Questions to Consider:

Do we prepare the same when we “know” the area?

Are we packing the right gear for terrain, weather, and duration?

Could a little planning and awareness help prevent emergencies — and prepare you to handle them?

Be AdventureSmart This Long Weekend

Pack Like a Pro https://bcsara.com/outdoor-education/pack-like-a-pro/

Video tips on what to bring — even for short outings.

Outdoor Safety Programs https://www.adventuresmart.ca/programs/

Survive Outside and Hug a Tree & Survive offer skills for adults and kids.

Summer 2025 Webinar Series (May 7 – July 29) bcsara.com/outdoor-education/events

Eight free online sessions with field experts.

Trip Plan App adventuresmart.ca/trip-plan-app

Tell someone your route and return time.

Let’s Reduce the Impacts on Search and Rescue in BC!

www.bcsara.com/outdoor-education

www.adventuresmart.ca