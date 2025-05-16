New Artistic Director and Conductor for Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra

Chilliwack – The CMO Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra has a new Artistic Director/Conductor, Shannon Goldsmith.

Shannon has been Associate Artistic Director and Principal Horn of the CMO and also is well known in Fraser Valley musical circles as Founder/Conductor of the Cascadia Wind Ensemble as well as other groups.

The CMO board and musicians are looking forward to working with Shannon in her new position.

She will be continuing the musical legacy of Former Artistic Director Gregory Johnson.

Follow their social media for updates on the new 2025-26 season that starts in the fall.

Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – Shannon Goldsmith