Man Arrested for Ramming Chilliwack Mountie’s Vehicle

Chilliwack – Early Friday morning (May 16, @3AM), a Chilliwack RCMP Front-Line Officer was conducting proactive patrols when he observed the driver of a blue BMW exhibiting signs of impaired driving near the intersection of Yale Road and Hodgins Road, Chilliwack.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle allegedly struck the police vehicle and two other parked cars, while attempting to flee. The vehicle collided with a third civilian vehicle before coming to a rest against a light pole. The driver was safely taken into police custody and transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No police officers or members of the public were injured during this incident.

The male is being held in police custody for a bail hearing, and charges of assault Peace Officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and impaired operation will be recommended.